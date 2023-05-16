Fletcher resigns from Board of Supervisors

REGION — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has resigned from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

In his first public statement in weeks, Fletcher announced his resignation on May 15 from his District 4 seat on the board and addressed the allegations by former San Diego Metropolitan Transit System employee Grecia Figeroua.

Figueroa, 34, claims Fletcher, then chairman of the MTS board of directors, sexually assaulted her twice last year. Figueroa filed a civil lawsuit on March 28 against Fletcher and MTS. In his statement, Fletcher, who was the former MTS chairman, denied her allegations and is “confident” the “truth will present a very different reality” once all communications are made public.

Fletcher also said he supports the independent internal investigation by MTS into Figueroa’s firing.

On March 29, the same day Fletcher announced his resignation from the board, a second woman, Amanda Mansoorbakht, a former UC San Diego student, came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Fletcher during a 2015 trip to Minnesota for his nonprofit, The Three Wise Men Foundation.

Days after news of the scandal broke, Fletcher entered into an out-of-state treatment facility for alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I am humbled that my wife and family continue to stand by me during these difficult times,” Fletcher wrote. “My family and friends deserve my full attention as I work to earn back their trust and confidence.”

Figeuroa’s attorney Zach Schumacher responded to Fletcher’s statement to NBC 7, saying he was disappointed in the former supervisor’s remarks.

“It is disappointing that Mr. Fletcher continues to victim-blame, even amidst his forced resignation,” Schumacher said. “We look forward to conducting our own investigation, and we hope Mr. Fletcher will be cooperative as that happens. It is apparent that full accountability must come through the civil justice system.”