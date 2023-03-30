Fletcher resigns from Board of Supervisors amid new sexual harassment claims

REGION — Twenty-four hours after a sexual assault and harassment scandal involving Supervisor Nathan Fletcher rocked local politics, the prominent Democrat announced his resignation from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Fletcher, who disclosed over the weekend he was entering an inpatient facility for treatment related to alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder from his combat service as a U.S. Marine, said his resignation from the office is effective 5 p.m. on May 15, according to CBS8.

Fletcher’s resignation announcement on Wednesday night came shortly after Grecia Figueroa, 34, a former San Diego Metropolitan Transit System employee, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment against the elected official.

Figueroa claims Fletcher, then chairman of the MTS board of directors, sexually assaulted her twice last year. She also alleges sexual harassment, sexual battery and whistleblower retaliation.

Fletcher, who resigned from the MTS board Tuesday, has publicly denied the allegations but admitted to “consensual interactions” with Figueroa and violating the trust of his family and wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

Hours after news broke of Figueroa’s lawsuit, another woman, Amanda Mansoorbakht, came forward to SanDiegoVille claiming Fletcher sexually harassed her in 2015 while she worked as an intern for his veteran-specific nonprofit, Three Wise Men Foundation.

At the time, Fletcher was a professor in the Practice of Political Science at UC San Diego and was the first to hold the title created by the university. Mansoorbakht, a student at UCSD, reported the incident, which allegedly took place on a trip for Fletcher’s nonprofit in Minnesota, to UCSD’s Sexual Assault Resource Center, but no action was taken, according to SanDiegoVille.

Fletcher’s office also denied the allegations from Mansoorbakht.

“These accusations are false and clearly not true as verified by others at the event and emails from the time,” Fletcher wrote in a statement. “This is just piling onto an existing media frenzy.”

Sources said the news of a second accuser is likely the reason for Fletcher’s resignation from the county board and will likely signal the end of his political career.

According to Figueroa’s lawsuit, Fletcher’s March 26 annoMarch 26 on social media that he was entering treatment came just hours after pre-litigation discussions with Fletcher and Gonzalez broke down.

Just before news of the lawsuit broke, Fletcher and Gonzalez publicly accused Figueroa of attempting to “obtain millions of dollars” from the couple, threatening to sue her for extortion if she filed a lawsuit.

In the complaint, Figeuroa’s attorney alleges the couple said they would make his client “look terrible” and (a lawsuit) “is going to follow her for the rest of her life.”

Political response/fallout

In last year’s general election, Fletcher was re-elected to his District 4 seat. On February 6, February 6me day Figueroa was fired from MTS, Fletcher announced his run for the California Senate’s District 39 seat to replace a termed-out Toni Atkins (D-San Diego).

Fletcher’s website for his state senate campaign is still active, showing he has raised at least $1 million. Several sources discussed the possibility of Fletcher using campaign funds to pay for his legal expenses. However, noting such action could create legal issues with the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

Many residents are questioning Fletcher’s decision to resign after he returns from treatment, saying it’s unfair for taxpayers to pay for his treatment in light of explosive new allegations.

With Fletcher gone, Republicans and Democrats split the board 2-2. Some speculate whether the board will hold a special election or appoint a candidate to fill Fletcher’s seat.

Many local politicians were silent from March 26 until March 29, waiting for more information. But since his resignation, several of Fletcher’s colleagues on the board have released statements voicing their concerns over the allegations.

“I am concerned and disappointed by the disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Fletcher,” said Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents District 5. “It takes immense courage for individuals to come forward with such allegations, and we must create a safe and supportive environment for victims to share their stories.

“While it is crucial to allow the legal process to take its course and for all parties to be heard, Mr. Fletcher’s decision to resign from the Board of Supervisors was the right one. As elected officials, we hold a position of great responsibility and trust and must be held to a higher standard of conduct.

“The resignation of Mr. Fletcher is a necessary step for the future of San Diego County. The focus should be on the people we serve in this region and abuses of power cannot be tolerated. As elected officials, we must remain vigilant in our commitment to serving the public good and always act with integrity and honor.”

Nora Vargas, chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, issued a similar statement regarding Fletcher’s alleged actions.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the allegations against Sup. Fletcher and support his resignation,” Vargas wrote. “We must work to create a safe environment for all the dedicated people who work in San Diego County, and I won’t accept anything less.”