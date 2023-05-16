Where: Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 2656 Gateway Rd #150, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Open: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

What: Batch-brewed Ethiopia Anderacha Light Roast, Natural Processed

Tasting notes: Chamomile, peach & cherry pie, orange liquer

Find them at: https://birdrockcoffee.com/ • @birdrockcoffeeroasters on Instagram

What I’m listening to: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, “Heart”

The Bird Rock Coffee Roasters in Bressi Ranch should be easy to visit. There are multiple large parking areas for the surrounding restaurants, groceries and fitness centers surrounding the cafe.

It should be easy, but this morning, it is not. It is midweek at about 10 a.m. and I find myself turning in tight circles around and around the buildings looking for the telltale brake lights of a car exiting the lot.

Finally, I’m able to find a home for the Prius over by the nearby Sprouts. Walking up to BRCR, you can see the oversized, circular patio fire pit from across the parking lot. It provides a nice blast of warmth on a cool, gray morning.

There are oversized shade umbrellas in the iconic teal of the Bird Rock logo over the lounging couches and chairs that fill the space, but there is no need to open them today.

I push through the front door, and whoa! — sensory overload. This cafe is hopping. Every seat is full. Everybody seems to be buzzing with energy.

Immediately to my right, a pass-thru retail wall is loaded up with coffee beans to take away. Bold tile flooring runs beneath me to a seating area filled with customers, most of whom are engrossed in their computer screens. A flavor wheel hangs from the ceiling. The bold colors pop against the warm wood wall.

I step to the register, where thousands of decisions await. I’m planning on getting a black drip coffee. Whatever is available will probably be fine. Of course, at Bird Rock, there is usually more than one.

On the recommendation of the barista, I choose the light-roasted Ethiopia Andaracha. While he goes to pour, I mull over the multitude of snacking options, including rich-looking pastries and wrapped cookies, bars and chips.

I don’t need them, but if I wanted a mug, set of reusable straws, or bottle of small-batch flavored syrup, I could get them here.

Behind the baristas is a quote painted on the wall: “When they want great coffee, give ’em the Bird.” I’d add great service to that commentary. Today, mine is excellent. It is busy, but I don’t feel rushed.

There is a lot to do, but the baristas take their time to ensure I’m getting the style of coffee I want. They accommodate me when I ask to leave my coffee on the coffee bar while I explore.

Along the wall that looks out toward the parking lot, there is plenty of seating at intentionally distressed wood two-tops. Cushioned booth seating is backed up under the windows with chairs in the aisle. An abundance of air plants hangs from above and provides a comforting natural warmth. In the far corner are a couple of round tables pushed against a white tile wall. Above another shelf of greenery are the words “Empowered by Great Coffee.”

As I make my way past the full tables and the coffee bar, I take a moment to appreciate the perfect latte art in the shape of a heart atop a mug that has just been set on the bar and embrace the frenetic energy. I’m clearly moving at a slower emotional pace than everyone around me. So much work seems to be getting done.

I find my people on the patio. I sit on a cushioned lounge chair and stretch my legs. Out here, the vibe is slower, even quieter, despite the parking lot rounds being done by the cars arriving after me.

There are condos and townhomes nearby. It is easy to see how someone living in a neighboring building could come here for coffee and a breakfast croissant, work through the day, hit the gym next door and then stop at Ebullition Brew Works across the way for a beer and some live music.

Considering all the nearby shopping options, one would never have to leave.

But I have to eventually. I’m glad I’m taking this really enjoyable cup of coffee with me. I often find light roasts are brewed heavy — borderline over-extracted. This one is not.

The service isn’t the only thing done well at this Bird Rock location. My coffee is well-balanced, light and flavorful. The sweet notes register with a hint of richness on the finish. I’ll be back again if I can find a spot in the lot.

