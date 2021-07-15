The Coast News Group
Carlsbad boat fire
A large vessel was seen burning off the Carlsbad coast this morning. Courtesy photo
Fire reported on 50-foot vessel 3 miles off Carlsbad coast

by Coast News wire services

CARLSBAD — Crews were responding to a fire today on a 50-foot vessel about three miles off the coast of Carlsbad.

A good Samaritan called the U.S. Coast Guard public affairs office shortly before 9:45 a.m. to notify them of a fire on a vessel off the coast of Carlsbad, Coast Guard spokesman Adam Stanton said.

The 50-foot vessel had left from Oceanside, but it was not immediately clear when it caught fire or how it started, Stanton said.

A Coast Guard Helicopter responded to the scene along with Encinitas lifeguards and USCG cutters Monroe and Benjamin Bottoms.

No further information was immediately available.

