A fire broke out at the home of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and former Assmeblywoman Lorena Gonzalez
A fire broke out this morning at the home of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. Photo courtesy of San Diego County
Fire burns home of Fletcher, Gonzalez in City Heights

by Coast News wire services

REGION — No injuries were reported in a fire this morning at the shared home of San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

Firefighters evacuated the local leaders’ home and put out the quickly spreading blaze that reached their home in the 4800 block of Wightman Street in City Heights around 4:30 a.m., responders confirmed. It is believed that the fire started in an outdoor trash can.

Damaged from the flames was contained to the front of the home, as captured in an ABC 10 photo.

No other information was released.

Earlier this week, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Nathan Fletcher to serve as chairman, also voting unanimously for Nora Vargas as vice-chairwoman and Terra Lawson-Remer as chair pro-tempore.

The vote marked the second year in the row for Fletcher and Vargas in their leadership positions. Lawson-Remer replaces Joel Anderson as chair pro-tempore.

The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

