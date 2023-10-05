Felony suspect allegedly caught with ghost gun

VISTA — A suspected felon was jailed this week after allegedly fleeing from deputies in Vista and being caught carrying a ghost gun, authorities reported on Oct. 5.

Clinton Bailey, 51, allegedly ran off when patrol personnel approached him in the 1200 block of North Citrus Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies chased down Bailey, the subject of five felony arrest warrants, and took him into custody, finding him in possession of an unserialized pistol, or “ghost gun,” and a loaded magazine, Sgt. Seung Park said.

“Unlike legal firearms, ghost guns are not marked with serial numbers,” the sergeant noted. “There is no way to track their origins or their owners, making it harder for law enforcement to investigate or solve a crime.”