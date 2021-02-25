Feeding San Diego launches more emergency food distributions across county

SAN DIEGO — As the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely affect millions of San Diegans, Feeding San Diego has established more ongoing large-scale emergency food distributions throughout San Diego County.

The next one will be held on Wednesday, March 3 at Legoland and will serve up to 1,400 North County households facing hunger. From 12 to 2 PM, anyone in need of food assistance can drive through to receive 50 pounds of nutritious food, including produce, shelf-stable items, and a frozen meat protein.

This distribution comes on the heels of a successful large-scale distribution series held specifically for those in the hard-hit hospitality industry. All four Mondays in February saw thousands driving through the distribution at Pechanga Arena, with more than 9,000 people receiving nutritious food.

Starting in March of last year, the organization partnered with other organizations to hold large-scale distributions like the ones held at SDCCU Stadium. Almost a year later, the need is still present and large-scale distributions continue to be held, with Feeding San Diego leading the charge focusing on areas most in need.

“While the world remains cautiously optimistic about the immediate future and the eventual ease of the grip this pandemic has on us all, we remain committed to serving those in our community who are facing hunger,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “The pandemic has created more hardship and disparity for families across the county. Our distributions are open to anyone facing hunger, no questions asked.”

These emergency distributions are in addition to the ongoing distributions the organization holds weekly, which can be found on Feeding San Diego’s Find Food map. Many people are facing hunger for the first time and don’t know where to turn. One of the objectives of these emergency distributions is to empower people with the information they need to navigate this crisis over the long-term.

In addition to food, recipients of the distributions receive information about how to access other Feeding San Diego distributions close to their homes as well as information about CalFresh and how the organization can help them apply.

To register to attend the Legoland distribution, go to https://feedingsandiego.app.rsvpify.com/

ABOUT FEEDING SAN DIEGO

Feeding San Diego is a non-profit organization on a mission to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue. Established in 2007, Feeding San Diego is the leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County and the only Feeding America affiliate in the region. Feeding San Diego provides more than 31.2 million meals every year to children, families, seniors, college students, military families, and veterans in partnership with a network of 320 local charities, schools, faith communities, meal sites, and food pantries. Last year, more than 92 percent of the food provided to the community was rescued. By diverting more than 27 million pounds of food from the landfill, Feeding San Diego reduced greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 25,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent. To learn more about Feeding San Diego and its COVID-19 response, visit feedingsandiego.org.