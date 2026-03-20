Fallbrook suspect appears in court; family mourns father killed in shooting

FALLBROOK — Family members of 40-year-old Martin Lucas crowded into Department 14 at the Vista Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, as the man suspected of shooting and killing him last week in Fallbrook appeared for an arraignment.

Michael Burke, 70, of Fallbrook, was arrested on Monday evening after allegedly firing a shotgun into a car along East Mission Road and striking the two occupants, both of whom are landscapers. Lucas, who was in the driver’s seat, died from his injuries and the passenger, Julio Leon, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Burke has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault with a firearm, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in court on March 19 and is being held without bail.

Lucas has three sons, one daughter, and a wife. His daughter Martina, 19, said he was an immigrant worker from Guatemala and that he had just turned 40 in January.

Martina said their family is devastated and wants to see justice served.

“We are all hurt and we are grieving because of what he did to my dad. He didn’t deserve it. He was a nice, hardworking man,” Martina said. “We just want justice for him, and we hope the man who murdered my dad is in jail for a really long time.”

Lucas’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with expenses as they navigate the loss.

The circumstances of the shooting were not discussed in court. However, a cell phone video of the incident taken by a bystander shows a tense confrontation.

In the video, a man, identified as Burke, is holding a shotgun and shouting at the occupants of a stopped truck from the side of the road.

He can be heard saying, “You want to die today?” and “I’ll kill you right now.” He places the gun inside the passenger side of the cab, and the passenger attempts to pull the gun away. A shot can be heard going off, and the truck briefly drives forward before stopping.

Law enforcement said they found both men injured at the scene and attempted lifesaving measures, but that Lucas did not survive. Leon was transported to the hospital.

“Obviously this case is very tragic, given the loss of life that occurred. It’s incredibly sad for the family that lost their family member, Martin Lucas. The District Attorney’s Office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victims in this case, and we encourage the public to follow along as this case progresses,” said Deputy District Attorney Mark Bosch.

Lucas’s family believes that this may have been a hate crime, stating that they had heard that Burke had made racist comments toward other landscapers around the property in the past. The owner of a neighboring property also told the Village News that workers have complained about Burke making racist comments.

Bosch said they have not charged Burke with a hate crime at this point, but that the investigation is ongoing.

“We’ve charged the crimes that we currently believe we have evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Bosch said. “This is an active investigation.”

Burke’s next court appearance will be on March 27.