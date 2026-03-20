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North County Fire Protection District. Courtesy photo/North County Fire
North County Fire Protection District. Courtesy photo/North County Fire
CitiesCrimeFallbrook/BonsallNewsRegion

Fallbrook cottage fire displaces five residents

by Coast News wire services796

FALLBROOK — A fire gutted an accessory dwelling unit Friday in a neighborhood in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, displacing five residents.

The blaze, which caused no injuries but also destroyed a shed, damaged a travel trailer and charred about a quarter-acre, was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Los Alisos Drive, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Fire crews from multiple agencies brought the flames under control in about 40 minutes, NCFPD Capt. John Choi said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of midafternoon, Choi said.

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