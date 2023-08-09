Alila Marea brings barefoot luxury to Encinitas

Alila Marea Beach Resort opened its doors in March 2021, delivering some of the most breathtaking views in North County. The 130-room luxury resort boasts an oceanfront pool, exquisite culinary experiences, expansive indoor-outdoor meeting and event spaces, a serenity-invoking spa, and one of the best places in San Diego to sip a craft cocktail while watching the sunset.

We caught up with Bob Harter, Director of Sales & Marketing for the Resort who has lived in North County since 1977 to talk about the stunning property, staycation amenities and why the Chamber and new Encinitas Tourism Board are important to the community.

How did the Alila Marea come to Encinitas?

The Ponto State Beach bluff has been approved for a hotel for over 25 years. Alila Marea Beach Resort was born from the vision of a local investor group who wanted to create a resort that was connected to the destination and provided an upscale, but immersive, guest experience.

How can locals appreciate the property?

Visit Coffee Box for Lofty Coffee and bites, The Pocket for its surf décor and locally-inspired plates and sips, VAGA Bar for amazing sunset views over the Pacific, and VAGA Restaurant to enjoy award-winning Founding Chef, Claudette Zepeda’s culinary creations. We also offer special discounts at Spa Alila, including a Daycation package where locals can enjoy a treatment and access to spa facilities, our oceanfront pool and fitness center.

Why did you want to get involved in the Encinitas Chamber?

A key element of the Alila brand is to be an active member of the community. The Encinitas Chamber provides an essential role in connecting businesses and fostering relationships.

The Chamber is helming a Tourism Board, of which you will be a vital part. Why is it important to drive business to Encinitas?

A majority of our guests come from Southern and Northern California, Arizona, Texas, New York, and the mid-west states. As we expand our presence through resort and Tourism Board marketing, this audience will continue to expand fueling tourism dollars throughout the entire city. The goal of our marketing is to share our destination and resort with affluent, prospective visitors who appreciate the wellness and immersive lifestyle of Encinitas and who will spend their time and resources within the community at local storefronts and restaurants.

Describe your perfect day in Encinitas…

A dawn patrol surf session at Grandview followed by breakfast at Lofty Coffee. Then riding e-bikes with my wife on Highway 101 with stops at Hansen’s, The Taco Stand, and Lou’s Records, finishing the day with sips at VAGA Bar watching the sunset!

https://www.alilahotels.com/marea-beach-resort-encinitas/