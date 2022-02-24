Face of Infrastructure: Build NCC

Highway improvements & environmental enhancements

The Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC team have made tremendous progress on improving transportation in North County since the project began in 2016.

Build NCC crews are currently working towards completing the construction of 13 miles of Carpool/HOV Lanes on Interstate 5 from Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach to state Route 78 (SR 78) in Oceanside.

Construction of the Carpool/HOV Lanes from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to Palomar Airport Road is anticipated to be complete in 2022, while the additional 4 miles of HOV Lanes from Palomar Airport Road to SR 78 are anticipated to be complete in 2023.

This historic infrastructure project not only showcases highway improvements but also community and environmental enhancements. Restorations for the San Elijo and San Dieguito Lagoons and enhanced biking and walking paths along Manchester Avenue and Birmingham Drive are also currently underway.

Construction on the San Elijo Lagoon highway bridge is anticipated to be complete this spring and will host ten traffic lanes, one Carpool/HOV Lane and four general traffic lanes on each side.

The highway bridge was built to its ultimate width to accommodate long-term improvements without future impacts or disturbance to the lagoon.

Additionally, Build NCC crews removed over 42,000 gallons of litter from I-5 throughout the project limits and will continue litter abatement efforts into 2022.

The Build NCC team, in partnership with the project’s contractor: Flatiron, Skanska, Stacy & Witbeck (FSSW) Joint Venture, was able to work safely throughout the pandemic that stretched into 2021. This is one of the many relationships that the project has fostered since 2016 including community outreach between local residents and businesses, key stakeholders, the traveling public, and elected officials.

We thank you for your continued patience throughout construction. We are almost there! For more information on the Build NCC Project, please visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC, or you can email us at www.keepsandiegomoving.com or call 844-NCC-0050.

Read more profiles: Faces of North County 2022.