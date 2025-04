Escondido teen killed in Easter motorcycle crash

ESCONDIDO — A 16-year-old Escondido boy was killed in a motorcycle crash on Easter Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred when the boy, while riding northbound alongside another underage motorcyclist, struck the right curb, lost control and crashed at Bear Valley Parkway near Canyon Road, according to the

Escondido Police Department.

Police said witnesses stopped to attempt aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not immediately available due to his age.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, authorities said.

Both directions of Bear Valley Parkway remained closed for several hours while authorities investigated the scene.