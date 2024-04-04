Escondido stabbing suspect at-large; deputies search for San Marcos peeper

ESCONDIDO — A man who allegedly stabbed a person early in the morning on April 4 in Escondido remains at large, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday, April 4, near Quince Street, south of Mission Avenue, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man. No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call the EPD at 760-839-4722 or Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

In addition, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of inappropriately spying on a woman in a bathroom in San Marcos.

The incident occurred on March 28 while the victim was using a bathroom at Bradley Park in the 1500 block of Linda Vista Drive.

The department said she “noticed a man peering at her through a gap in the bathroom stall.” The victim got away safely and took a picture of the suspect.

The suspect was described as a White male, between 20 and 30 years old, with blonde hair and a heavy build. He was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding his identity or location to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at 760-510-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.