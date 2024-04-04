MiraCosta alumna Lynn Bigsby bridges gap between education, industry

A native of San Diego, Lynn Bigsby is deeply rooted in the community and serves as the employer relations liaison at MiraCosta College. Her role is to increase job, internship, and work-based learning opportunities for students while supporting employers in their talent pipeline development efforts.

In creating a bridge between education and industry, she’s committed to the mission of more equitably advancing socioeconomic mobility.

Lynn’s career has spanned diverse roles within the educational sector, including developing career technical education career pathways for fashion design, child development, culinary arts, teaching dance physical education, health, and sociology, and providing post-secondary education and career readiness workforce development training within K-14 education.

These experiences have cultivated her dedication to bridging the gap between education and industry.

Her active participation in the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, particularly within the Business & Economic Development and Education & Networking committees, underscores MiraCosta College’s pivotal contribution to local workforce development.

This involvement fosters a dynamic exchange between the college and the business community, enhancing awareness and building partnerships.

“I am thrilled about the partnership between MiraCosta College and the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. We are preparing for our May 11 Career Collab event at the San Elijo campus, which promises to be an exciting blend of a career fair and community engagement to benefit both local businesses and students. The event will offer resume workshops, insightful panel discussions, campus tours, and various other activities.”

Lynn fervently advocates for community colleges’ transformative impact; their varied curriculum underscores the wide range of opportunities available to students, reflecting her belief in community college education’s broad and inclusive nature.

Her involvement at MiraCosta enriches student educational outcomes and business growth through a comprehensive suite of collaboration opportunities, ranging from the college’s online job and internship board to engaging work-based learning experiences and advisory board roles. This synergy propels student success professionally and supports businesses in accessing a well-prepared workforce, reinforcing the college’s commitment to community prosperity and economic advancement.

Her perfect day in Encinitas?

“It begins at The Pannikin, a favorite spot of mine and now, also a beloved destination for my daughter. After our drinks and treats, we take a leisurely stroll through the ‘Secret Garden’ across the street or visit the Self-Realization Center Garden, all while taking in the scenic views along the 101 near Swami’s Beach.”

To learn more about collaboration opportunities with MiraCosta, please contact [email protected].

Read more Chamber Chatter profiles.