Escondido keeps battery storage ban while county drafts rules

ESCONDIDO — The City Council on Oct. 1 extended its citywide moratorium on battery energy storage projects, known as BESS, for a final time, carving out an exception for one proposal moving through the California Energy Commission.

The council first adopted an interim urgency ordinance about a year ago, halting permits for new battery energy storage system projects citywide. BESS facilities collect and store electricity from the grid for discharge during periods of high demand.

The move followed a summer 2024 decision to oppose large-scale BESS facilities in or near city limits and a fire at an existing local BESS site. The council extended the pause last November and again in May; it was set to expire Oct. 5. Staff said a full 12-month extension would be the last allowed.

A council majority chose to extend the ordinance for up to 12 months, but could lift it sooner. Whether that happens will depend on county rules now in the works, possibly including a project cap and siting maps that designate where BESS can be built.

In May, the council directed staff to study a potential cap, fold BESS rules into the city’s fire code update, set minimum workforce-safety standards for projects of 70 kilowatt-hours and above, and require C-10-licensed electricians for all electrical work with at least 15% holding ESAMTAC certification.

For now, the city aims to align its standards with those of the county.

“I would like to be in alignment as closely as possible,” Mayor Dane White said.

City Manager Sean McGlynn said he expects to brief the council as early as December on the county’s progress. Staff plans to return after the new year with workforce-standards options.

The mayor also proposed an exception for a California Energy Commission-backed BESS project at the Enterprise Peaking Plant.

Jon Boyer of Middle River Power said the company, working with the CEC, seeks to hybridize the existing thermal site to convert its gas power into backup energy. The project has been paused since the moratorium began.

Peaking plants, such as the Enterprise Street facility, were added statewide about 20 years ago during the energy crisis to restore power during outages quickly.

The council voted 4-1 to extend the moratorium, with Councilmember Christian Garcia opposed. Garcia agreed it made sense to wait for county regulations, but said earlier concerns remain unresolved.

“I haven’t heard from one constituent clamoring to get a battery storage unit in Escondido,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Consuelo Martinez, who supported the extension, said she looked forward to adopting workforce standards and ending the moratorium. “We’re the only city that has a ban,” she said.

Councilmember Joe Garcia also noted unanswered question,s but said he wants a resolution soon.

“We’re also getting to the point where we should make a decision,” he said.

Councilmember Judy Fitzgerald said the extension prioritizes “healthy living” while the city assesses environmental risks in emergencies.

“We need to make sure we’re looking deeper in order to make the best informed decision because health and safety is our top priority,” she said.