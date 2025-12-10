Surf art for Christmas

Having grown up surfing in North County, local artist Kevin Anderson’s aquatic roots are apparent in all of his work. This is especially conspicuous in Cardiff where massive barrels threaten to encapsulate pedestrians as they browse the independent restaurants in our town. While, sadly, many of these classic art pieces have been painted over after a business changed hands, many can be found without ever leaving your car.

Due to Anderson’s vast talent and monumental output, North County is even more joyful than it otherwise might be. Tourists and locals alike stop to contemplate a realistic perfect barrel, a vivid sunset, or something from Anderson’s limitless imagination — A New Year’s baby cracking the lip, or SRF founder Paramahansa Yogananda flying out of a deep tube.

North County residents like to claim Anderson as our own local treasure, even though his brushwork extends to Cabrillo National Park, the Star of India, Hotel del Coronado, the San Diego Zoo, a Coronado Navy installation, and as far east as Caesar’s Palace and Harrah’s in Las Vegas.

When not painting murals, you’re likely to find Kevin riding one of his favorite breaks or behind his easel capturing the view of Swami’s from the Pipes parking lot or a rifling right peeling down Cardiff Reef.

I couldn’t tell you the exact year, but it’s been more than a decade since I walked from our home in Cardiff to the bluff to check out the waves. There, I found my friend Kevin, putting down the finishing touches on canvas to capture one of those classic days we were forced to endure. It happened to be my wife’s birthday, and I bought the painting for her. It now resides in our Oceanside front room as a reminder of our decades living in Cardiff.

You may not be able to afford to have your wall painted, or even get an original canvas (even though they’re not expensive) but for $22 you can own 12 months of surf art. For more information, please contact, fineartbykevinanderson.com.

Another local artist making major waves in our area is Wade Koniakowsky. Wade, who generally limits his fine art pieces to canvas, sells prints of his oceanographic work to brighten your home starting at the ridiculously small sum of $40. To check out Wade’s work, visit koniakowsky.com.

You can give somebody the gift of art for less than a good bottle of wine. With wine, people may thank you, toast you, feel the glow of holiday cheer, then, toss the bottle aside and forget you until next year. A thing of beauty however is a…

Autographed copies of Chris Ahrens’ book, “Windansea: Life. Death. Resurrection.” can be purchased through: perelandrapublishingcompany.com.