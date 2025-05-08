Local sixth graders tackle sustainability at Earth Day summit

REGION — Two hundred sixth-grade students from Encinitas Union, Del Mar Union, San Ysidro and National School Districts gathered at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center for the inaugural United Nations (UN) Global Goals Earth Day Summit on April 22.

Superintendents Holly McClurg of Del Mar Union, Andrée Grey of Encinitas Union, Leighangela Brady of National, and Gina Potter of San Ysidro school districts created the summit through the Classroom of the Future Foundation’s (CFF) “Supe Tank,” a program in which San Diego County superintendents pitch innovative ideas to education and industry leaders to foster impactful partnerships that benefit students and communities alike.

The ultimate goal for the summit was to empower students to explore global issues and lead conversations around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Adopted in 2015 by all United Nations members, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development created 17 world SDGs that aim to bring “peace and prosperity for people and the plant” while addressing climate change and preserving the world’s oceans and forests.

Each district selected 50 sixth-grade students to dive deeply into one assigned SDG:

Del Mar students explored Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12),

Encinitas students focused on Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3),

National School District students tackled Climate Action (SDG 13), and

San Ysidro students examined Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).

Over several months, students researched challenges, crafted solutions and prepared presentations and interactive exhibits.

At the summit, students led roundtable discussions, engaged with peers from other districts, and applied their learning to real-world contexts.

“This summit was an extraordinary example of what’s possible when school districts come together with a shared purpose,” Grey of Encinitas Union said. “Our sixth graders not only deepened their understanding of global challenges, they demonstrated that when students engage with topics such as sustainability, they can become powerful voices for a better future.”

Inspired by the event’s concept, several sponsors stepped forward to help with costs including the venue, transportation and meals for students: Reuben H. Fleet Science Center, North Island Credit Union, Stemscopes, National University, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, North San Diego Business Chamber and the Classroom of the Future Foundation.