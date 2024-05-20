Photos: Riders cruise Coast Highway 101 at Cyclovia Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Residents on bikes, skateboards, roller skates and even unicycles took to the streets of downtown Encinitas on Sunday for Cyclovia, the city’s annual car-free, open streets event allowing attendees to explore downtown in a new way.

For several hours on Sunday, pedestrians and cyclists had full reign of the road from D to J streets with bike and helmet decorating activities, a kids’ obstacle course and pump track, and booths with information about bike and mobility programs.

Along the way, attendees parked their bikes to enjoy food and drinks at local eateries along the 101.

Cyclovia, or “cycle way” in Spanish, is one of several local Bike Month events taking place in Encinitas and the region, with the city also hosting a pit stop during SANDAG’s Bike Anywhere Day on May 16.

Cyclovia is sponsored by Encinitas 101, Mission Fed Credit Union, San Diego Community Power, AMR, Scripps, and San Diego County Bicycle Coalition.

For more information about biking resources, events and safety in Encinitas, visit rb.gy/8bcya5.