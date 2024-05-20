The Coast News Group
Riders of all ages took to downtown Encinitas on Sunday for the city’s annual Cyclovia event. Photo by Laura Place
Photos: Riders cruise Coast Highway 101 at Cyclovia Encinitas

by Laura Place8

ENCINITAS — Residents on bikes, skateboards, roller skates and even unicycles took to the streets of downtown Encinitas on Sunday for Cyclovia, the city’s annual car-free, open streets event allowing attendees to explore downtown in a new way. 

For several hours on Sunday, pedestrians and cyclists had full reign of the road from D to J streets with bike and helmet decorating activities, a kids’ obstacle course and pump track, and booths with information about bike and mobility programs. 

Along the way, attendees parked their bikes to enjoy food and drinks at local eateries along the 101. 

Cyclovia, or “cycle way” in Spanish, is one of several local Bike Month events taking place in Encinitas and the region, with the city also hosting a pit stop during SANDAG’s Bike Anywhere Day on May 16.

Cyclovia is sponsored by Encinitas 101, Mission Fed Credit Union, San Diego Community Power, AMR, Scripps, and San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. 

For more information about biking resources, events and safety in Encinitas, visit rb.gy/8bcya5.  

A portion of Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas was closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday for the city’s Cyclovia event. Photo by Laura Place
Hundreds of residents took to downtown Encinitas on bikes, scooters, skateboards and other types of wheels on Sunday for the return of the city’s Cyclovia event. Photo by Laura Place
Desiree Kernell, age 4, of Encinitas enjoys the city’s annual Cyclovia event along Highway 101 on Sunday. Photo by Laura Place
Several blocks of Highway 101 in Encinitas were open only to pedestrians and wheels during the city’s Cyclovia event on Sunday. Photo by Laura Place
A portion of Highway 101 in Encinitas was closed down to cars to make room for bicycles and other wheels for the city’s Cyclovia event on Sunday. Photo by Laura Place
