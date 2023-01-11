Encinitas surfers Spencer, Slawson win opening heats at Sambazon

ENCINITAS — Local surfers made a splash during Monday’s opening round of competition at the Sambazon World Junior Championships hosted by Best Western, advancing to the elimination rounds of the weeklong surfing competition at Seaside Reef.

For the women, Encinitas resident Alyssa Spencer, 19, won her heat on Jan. 9 with a score of 12.66 against Hawaii’s Puamakamae DeSoto and Japan’s Nanaho Tsukuki in the first round of the junior world surfing championships held off the shore of Cardiff State Beach.

Another Encinitas local, 19-year-old Ella McCaffray, came in second in her heat with a score of 10.43. Portugal’s Francisca Veselko won the heat with a score of 13.67. Sara Wakita of Japan took third with 8.14.

McCaffray and Wakita will face each other in an elimination round on Jan. 11.

On the men’s side, Levi Slawson, another 19-year-old surfer from Encinitas, won his heat with a score of 12.33, defeating Adur Amatriain of Basque Country and Noa Dupouy of France.

The Sambazon World Junior Championships consists of a field of 24 women and 24 men aged 20 years or younger from nine nations and six continents. The men’s and women’s winners will receive spots in the World Surf League Challenger Series.

Surfers took a break on Tuesday, Jan. 10 due to heavy rain.

MONDAY, JAN. 11 RESULTS

Heat 1

Men’s

Winner: Kauli Vaast, France – 11.60

Kauli Vaast, France – 11.60 Ryan Kainalo, Brazil – 9.90

Tenshi Iwaami, Japan – 7.40

Women’s

Winner: Ellie Harrison, Australia – 11.66

Ellie Harrison, Australia – 11.66 Kirra Pinkerton, San Clemente, Calif. – 7.37

Gemma Hanafey, South Africa – 3.27

Heat 2

Men’s

Winner: Jackson Bunch, Hawaii – 13.63

Jackson Bunch, Hawaii – 13.63 Brodi Sale, Hawaii – 11.83

Saxon Reber, Australia 83

Women’s

Winner: Sawyer Lindblad, San Clemente, Calif. – 13.33

Sawyer Lindblad, San Clemente, Calif. – 13.33 Sierra Kerr, Australia – 9.16

Rubiana Brownell, Costa Rica – 5.16

Heat 3

Men’s

Winner: Taro Watanabe, Malibu, Calif. – 11.73

Taro Watanabe, Malibu, Calif. – 11.73 Tide-Lee Ireland, South Africa – 8.00

Jett Schilling, San Clemente, Calif. – 6.77

Women’s

Winner: Alyssa Spencer, Encinitas, Calif. – 12.66

Alyssa Spencer, Encinitas, Calif. – 12.66 Puamakamae DeSoto, Hawaii – 9.57

Nanaho Tsukuki, Japan – 9.46

Heat 4

Men’s

Winner: Jarvis Earle, Australia – 10.73

Jarvis Earle, Australia – 10.73 Joel Vaughan, Australia – 8.03

Bitor Garitaonandia, Basque Country – 6.44

Women’s

Winner: Erin Brooks, Canada – 11.50

Erin Brooks, Canada – 11.50 Luana Silva, Brazil – 11.40

Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri, Basque Country – 11.04

Heat 5

Men’s

Winner: Levi Slawson, Encinitas, Calif. – 12.33

Levi Slawson, Encinitas, Calif. – 12.33 Adur Amatriain, Basque Country – 11.26

Noa Dupouy, France – 7.53

Women’s

Winner: Sol Aguirre, Peru – 12.40

Sol Aguirre, Peru – 12.40 Anon Matsuoka, Japan – 9.43

Zahli Kelly, Australia – 8.93

Heat 6

Men’s

Winner: Eli Hanneman, Hawaii – 15.17

Eli Hanneman, Hawaii – 15.17 Alan Cleland, Mexico – 11.30

Tommy Coleman, Vero Beach, Fla. – 10.23

Women’s

Winner: Aelan Vaast, France – 12.50

Aelan Vaast, France – 12.50 Daniella Rosas, Peru – 10.17

Eweleiula Wong, Hawaii – 10.17

Heat 7

Men’s

Winner : Cauã Costa, Brazil – 12.20

: Cauã Costa, Brazil – 12.20 Lennox Chell, Australia – 11.33

Kade Matson, San Clemente, Calif. – 7.53

Women’s

Winner: Laura Raupp, Brazil – 8.16

Laura Raupp, Brazil – 8.16 Rachel Presti, Germany – 6.86

Louise Lepront, South Africa – 6.10

Heat 8

Men’s

Winner: Oscar Berry, Australia – 11.50

Oscar Berry, Australia – 11.50 Luke Thompson, South Africa – 11.16

Kian Martin, Sweden – 11.16

Women’s