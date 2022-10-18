Encinitas Hosts Día de los Muertos

ENCINITAS — Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) and the city of Encinitas host the Encinitas Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, both in person at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, and live-streamed from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 on bit.ly/watch-encinitas.

Día de los Muertos is a time when families gather to honor and remember deceased loved ones and is a significant Latino cultural celebration. Mano a Mano Foundation Program Director Beatriz Villarreal will emcee the event that begins with a blessing of the Community Ofrenda, a remembrance altar, by Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey. Event speakers include Encinitas Council Members Joy Lyndes, Tony Kranz, and Joe Mosca, and Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward.

The Día de los Muertos indoor festivities include performances by Ballet Folklórico de San Dieguito, Ballet Folklórico Rancho Buena Vista High School, Ballet Folklórico El Tapatio de San Dieguito, Ballet Folklórico Jalisciense, Mariachi Nuevo San Diego, and Mariachi de Estado de Oro. There will also be face painting, tissue flower making and sugar skull workshops, a Day of the Dead art exhibit by Oak Crest Middle School students, and opportunity drawings for laptop computers and more.

Keeping health and safety in mind, the event offers attendees the option of watching the performances indoors or outdoors in real time on a large 8-foot-by-14-foot screen. The Community Ofrenda will be on display indoors. All are invited to honor the memory of a loved one or friend by contributing a photograph or non-valuable remembrance to the Ofrenda.

Outdoor festivities include, a low rider car show by the Callejeros de Encinitas Car Club, artist demonstrations, vendors and food.

Also at the library, leading up to Día de los Muertos, the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, will host a Día de los Muertos altar workshop led by local artist Luis Murguia. Workshops will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Also, on Oct. 27, there will be a printmaking workshop from 3 to 6 p.m., and a performance by Ballet Folklórico El Tapatio de San Dieguito from 4 to 6 p.m. All workshop materials will be provided. For details, contact the library at (760) 753-7376.

A Community Ofrenda will be on display from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2 in the lobby of the Encinitas Library along with a Day of the Dead art exhibit by Paul Ecke Central Elementary School students. Also, Día de los Muertos art made by Murguia will be featured in acrylic showcases in the front lobby.

For a schedule of events, or for more information, please visit www.encinitasarts.org, or call (760) 633-2746.