Fire Chief Stein to retire next month

ENCINITAS — After more than 29 years serving as a professional firefighter, the last seven as fire chief for the Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar Fire Departments, Mike Stein announced his retirement, effective Nov. 3, 2022. “I am grateful to each and every one of our members for their work, sacrifice, professionalism, dedication, and service before self-attitude,” said Chief Stein. “I am and always have been proud of being associated with the fine men and women of the Encinitas Fire & Marine Safety Department, the Solana Beach Fire Department and the Del Mar Fire Department.” Prior to his appointment with the city of Encinitas Fire Department, Stein worked for the San Miguel Fire District where he was the district’s first paramedic coordinator and developed the district’s peer mentor program. In 2009, as a battalion chief, he was assigned to the city of San Diego’s Office of Homeland Security, where he managed a county-wide training program for both fire and law enforcement. In 2013, Stein was awarded the U.S. Army’s Sgt. Major’s Award from the California Emergency Management Agency for his work in Homeland Security. That same year he began his career with the Encinitas Fire Department as a battalion chief and was promoted to fire chief in 2015. Stein holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Dominguez Hills. He is a third generation firefighter, with his grandfather serving with the Los Angeles Fire Department and his father serving with the Santa Monica Fire Department.