Encinitas AI strategy firm founder wins international book awards

ENCINITAS — The founder of a Cardiff-by-the-Sea AI strategy and publishing firm took home two top awards at the International Firebird Book Awards, according to a recent announcement.

Perfect Wave AI Ventures founder and tech executive Jason Riggs’s book, “The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed,” won first place in the Business category and was the sole winner in the Technology category at the quarterly writing competition last month.

The book focuses on accelerating product development and decision-making processes for companies integrating artificial intelligence into business operations. Riggs said many organizations struggle to adapt their management systems quickly enough to keep pace with advances in AI technology.

“Most AI initiatives fail because they optimize for technical capability while ignoring decision velocity,” Riggs said in a statement.

Originally developed as an internal framework for AI startups and product teams, the MACH-10 PM model later expanded to provide guidance on implementing AI systems beyond experimentation, the company said.

Riggs previously held leadership roles at GoPro, Qualcomm and PAR Technology. In addition to founding Perfect Wave Ventures, he currently serves as chief commercial and product officer at Audivi AI.

The book also reached No. 1 in Amazon’s new releases in the product management category.