Encinitas crews working to stabilize Cardiff sinkhole

ENCINITAS — Encinitas employees worked to stabilize an expanding sinkhole over the weekend on a street in the community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Officials said overnight rainfall on Friday totaling 1.3 inches caused the pre-existing sinkhole on Lake Drive to expand. The city didn’t specify the exact size of the sinkhole.

Crews first had to relocate all utilities — including cable, gas, electric and water — before installing shoring to stabilize the sinkhole and ensure a safe working area.

Along with the shoring, crews will remain on scene this weekend to prevent further sinkhole erosion, according to the city.

Work is expected to continue through April as crews finish shoring, rebuilding the draining inlet, and reconstructing the drainage pipe, embankment, roadway, sidewalk and stormwater detention basin.

No injuries were reported.