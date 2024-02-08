More showers expected through Friday in coastal North County

ENCINITAS — After days of steady rain, more showers are expected to batter Encinitas and coastal North County cities through the end of the week, with mostly sunny conditions sweeping in by the weekend, forecasters said today.

On Thursday in Encinitas, expect a mix of showers and thunderstorms, with partly sunny conditions occurring mid-day and a high near 55 degrees. West winds are predicted around 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Precipitation is currently at 40%, with precipitation amounting to less than a tenth of an inch during thunderstorms.

A chance of showers is expected after 10 p.m. Thursday, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low of around 52 degrees. West winds up to 10 to 15 mph can be expected, with a chance of precipitation at 30%.

On Friday, Encinitas residents can expect a chance of showers before 10 a.m., with partly sunny conditions and a high near 57 degrees. Precipitation is at 40%, with new precipitation amounting to less than a tenth of an inch. On Friday evening, conditions expect a slight chance of showers after 10 p.m., with partly cloudy conditions, a low of around 49 degrees, and precipitation at 20%, according to NWS.

A flood watch will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Encinitas and coastal cities throughout the county, including Carlsbad, Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos and San Diego.

“Excessive run-off may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas,” according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials advised the public to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings, and residents living in areas prone to flooding should take proper precautions if flooding develops.

A beach hazard statement will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, with warnings of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, local flooding and beach erosion, according to the NWS.

In addition, a small craft advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for San Diego County coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border, out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border, extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out to San Clemente Island.

Brisk winds gusting over 25 knots and choppy seas are expected through Thursday morning, the NWS said.

The surf forecast will expect surf heights from 3 to 6 feet, with sets to 7 feet in Encinitas. High surf can produce dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and may produce minor flooding and beach erosion.

Stronger winds will be in the San Diego mountains, reaching up to 50 to 60 mph, with winds from 35 to 45 mph for the deserts and 25 to 35 mph for coastal areas. Winter storm warnings are also in effect for the mountains until Thursday.

A few showers may linger into Saturday near the mountains, with high pressure near the coast bringing dry and warm temperatures around average for mid-week.

A winter storm warning will also be in effect until noon Thursday for the San Diego County Mountains.

City officials provided the following safety tips for driving during wet conditions:

– Slow down to avoid getting into an accident;

– Turn on headlights to see better;

– Drive toward the middle lanes, water tends to gather in outside lanes;

– Defog windows for better visibility;

– Avoid driving through deep water;

– Never drive through a flooded roadway;

– Don’t text or use a hand-held cell phone when driving.

More safety tips, contacts and emergency information on storm safety can be found at www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/preparedness/SDEmergencyApp.html.

Among the four-day rainfall totals from the storm by shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS, were 7.59 inches in San Onofre; 6.11 at Camp Pendleton; 4.42 in Fallbrook; 4.0 in Bonsall; 3.84 at Lake Wohlford; 3.77 in Mesa Grande; 3.72 in Oceanside; 3.68 in Skyline Ranch; 3.66 in Deer Springs; 3.47 at Rainbow Camp; 3.28 at Henshaw Dam; 3.27 in Carlsbad; 3.24 in Valley Center; 3.2 in Couser Canyon; 3.16 on Mount Woodson; and 3.05 in Santa Ysabel.

The latest tallies also included 2.97 inches in National City; 2.92 at Lake Cuyamaca; 2.89 in Escondido; 2.88 in Santee; 2.83 in Vista; 2.75 at Miramar Lake; 2.74 in Ramona; 2.73 in San Diego Country Estates; 2.71 in Alpine; 2.67 in La Mesa; 2.66 in Barona; 2.61 in Granite Hills, Harbison Canyon and Poway; 2.49 in San Marcos; 2.47 in Kearny Mesa; 2.45 in Encinitas; 2.4 in Flinn Springs and on Otay Mountain; 2.39 at San Diego International Airport; 2.36 at Montgomery Field; 2.34 in Campo; 2.29 in Point Loma; 2.28 at Brown Field; 2.27 in Pine Valley; 2.23 at Naval Air Station North Island; 2.2 in Mission Valley; and 2.13 in Rancho Bernardo.

Other four-day rainfall amounts were 1.94 inches at Dulzura Summit; 1.83 in Tierra Del Sol; 1.8 in Oak Grove; 1.75 in Warner Springs; 1.31 in Ranchita; 1.03 on Volcan Mountain; 0.59 in Ocotillo Wells; 0.35 in Borrego Springs; and 0.17 in Agua Caliente.

Local snowfall measurements included 6 to 8 inches on Mount Laguna; 6 inches on Birch Hill and Palomar Mountain; 3 inches in Julian and Pine Hills; 3 inches in Descanso; and 2 inches in Wynola.

Last weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Southern California due to the predicted severity of the storm, which has proved to be significantly more intense in areas north of San Diego County. The proclamation included provisions authorizing a California National Guard response if needed, facilitating unemployment benefits for impacted residents and making it easier for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair weather-related damage.

Forecasters have warned that the unsettled weather pattern could generate strong winds — from 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph in some places — that might blow away unsecured outdoor objects, snap off tree limbs and cause power outages.

San Diego Gas & Electric prepared for the storm by increasing the number of field crews and equipment available “to restore power as quickly and safely as possible should power outages occur,” the utility company advised.

City News Service contributed to this report.