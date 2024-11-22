Encinitas businesses encourage shopping local this holiday season

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visit Encinitas are teaming up to encourage residents to support small businesses by staying, eating and shopping local this holiday season.

Beginning on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, the Chamber will be distributing limited edition commemorative 60th Anniversary “Encinitas” posters to customers who make a purchase at participating member businesses.

Surfy the Snowman, mascot of the Chamber’s past Shop Local campaigns, is returning this year with his cousin, Shredder the skateboarding snowman, to help spread the word about shopping local.

From Dec. 1 to 24, Surfy and Shredder’s “Holiday Adventures” campaign will feature bi-weekly social media posts highlighting local businesses and attractions.

Each post will also offer followers a chance to win a $25 gift card to participating businesses by finding Shredder at various locations and scanning the QR code on his skateboard. Participants will also automatically be entered into a Grand Prize Drawing for an overnight stay at the Alila Marea Beach Resort and a dinner for two at its acclaimed VAGA restaurant.

“The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce has proudly been supporting our local businesses for over 60 years,” said Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley. “We are excited to kick off this festive campaign with Visit Encinitas to encourage both residents and visitors to shop, eat, stay and explore locally.”

For more information and to participate, contact the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce at [email protected], visit the Visit Encinitas website at www.visitencinitasca.com and be sure and follow @EncinitasChamber and @VisitEncinitasca on social media.