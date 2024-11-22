Pop-up roller rink opens in Downtown Escondido for holidays

ESCONDIDO — Residents and visitors alike can shop locally and roller skate locally in Downtown Escondido this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.

Kicking off the holiday season, the Escondido Downtown Business Association, City of Escondido and Visit Escondido are teaming up to promote the historic downtown district by offering a full day of shopping with discounts, special offers and prizes during Shop Small Escondido on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.

According to the Escondido Downtown Business Association, every year, Small Business Saturday makes a big impact on local communities. Approximately 67 cents from every dollar spent on a small business in the United States stays in the local business community.

This year, Shop Small Escondido is bringing a new element to the downtown festivities: a pop-up roller rink that will be open on weekends through the end of the year.

“Roller skating is very nostalgic for Escondido residents, as many remember the very popular Ups and Downs (skate rink),” said Carol Rogers, board member for the Escondido Downtown Business Association. “The Roller Rink is just another reason to shop and visit downtown Escondido.”

Additionally, downtown holiday shoppers are encouraged to take part in a Holiday Bingo Game. Participants can pick up Bingo cards with a list and map of more than 26 contributing businesses in Heritage Garden Park at the corner of East Grand Avenue and Juniper Street between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Throughout the day, shoppers can discover pop-up artists, special treats, sales and discounts while collecting stamps to fill the Bingo cards. Completed Bingo cards will be entered in a drawing for an opportunity to win prize packages donated by participating local businesses including Hawthorne Country Store, Ginger Road Beauty and Wellness, Daydream Here, The Grand Tea Room, the Photographers Eye Gallery and the Escondido Art Association, among others.

This year’s Shop Small Escondido festivities will also feature holiday carolers, festive decorations, art activities, a photo booth and more.

Participating business hours range from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. For more information on Small Business Saturday and participating Escondido businesses, call the Escondido Downtown Business Association at 760-715-4958 or visit www.downtownescondido.com.