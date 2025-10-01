Encinitas advances plans for new Olivenhain fire station

OLIVENHAIN — The Encinitas City Council this week approved a $400,000 contract with PBK Architects Inc. to design a new Fire Station 6 in Olivenhain, part of a long-term effort to beef up firefighting capabilities in the high-risk wildfire area.

The agreement includes $340,350 for design services and a $59,650 contingency, which covers the design and permitting costs for a temporary and permanent fire station, according to city documents.

City staff selected PBK Architects, a nationwide firm with nine offices in California, including one in La Jolla, following a competitive bid process among four firms.

The proposed station — along with plans for a permanent firehouse — will be located at Little Oaks Equestrian Park on Lone Jack Road, according to city spokesperson Alex Saint.

The site is approximately two-thirds of a mile from the current Fire Station 6, although Saint added that the exact address or location for the project was not yet known.

Funding for the project was approved in the city’s fiscal 2025-26 budget. Design work on the new temporary station will begin once the contract is finalized. Construction and operational timelines are also unknown.

In Encinitas, there are currently six fire stations with 51 personnel serving the city. Most stations are staffed with three firefighters per shift.

Fire Station 6 currently operates from a site on Rancho Santa Fe Road with a two-person crew and a light wildland patrol truck, which has limited water and hose capacity. According to Fire Chief Joshua Gordon, the setup is “insufficient for the area’s significant wildland fire threat and other emergency needs.”

The new two-story facility will be designed to house a Type 1 fire engine equipped with high-capacity pumps and large water tanks, as well as a three-person crew, enabling firefighters to respond more effectively in the rural community. The installation will also help the city meet national standards for firefighting operations.

“The transition from a two-person patrol to a three-person engine company allows us to meet the community’s needs with the right people, the right equipment, and the right level of service,” Gordon said. “Enhancing our staffing and apparatus in Olivenhain is a matter of safety and readiness.”

A preliminary concept submitted by PBK Architects estimates the cost of the proposed permanent Fire Station 6 at $11 million. The 9,319-square-foot station would include four individual dormitories, a two-bay drive-through for fire trucks, and rooms for exercise, medical supplies, administration and other uses.

Gordon said the temporary facility “will serve as an interim solution while planning continues for a permanent Fire Station 6.”

“The temporary station reflects the city’s commitment to addressing identified service gaps and prioritizing the protection of lives, property, and natural resources,” Gordon said.