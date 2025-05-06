Eating around with the crew from Thrifty Threads

I always look forward to my annual takeover column that has employees from a notable North County business sharing their restaurant picks while providing some history on their business. This time around it’s Thrifty Threads, the fabulous resale clothing store in the iconic Small Mall on the corner of Coast Highway 101 and E Street in downtown Encinitas.

The Small Mall is a slice of old school goodness that is also home to Encinitas Coin & Jewelry, Encinitas Barbers and Artifact Books. It’s pretty much how I remember it when I landed here 25 years ago, and it goes back much further than that. And given that it is surrounded by a rapidly changing downtown Encinitas, it’s so great that these small, independent shops are still around.

I’ve always made Thrifty Threads a stop on my Encinitas clothing excursions over the years, and it came back on my radar recently when my neighbor Jessie Romero took it over. It has been in her family since 1978 with both her grandmother, aunt and mom running the store at different points.

Jessie, who grew up in Leucadia in a big family with an Encinitas firefighter dad, left a corporate job to take over the family business and has not looked back. You can hear my full interview with Jessie on Lick the Plate Radio here.

Jessie and her team at Thrifty Threads — all Encinitas locals who graduated from San Dieguito Academy — shared some of their favorites around town with me for this week’s Lick the Plate column. And I must add that they all provide most excellent service and fashion guidance when you visit their store…and you never know what fashion gem you might stumble upon!

I’ll start off with Elise Parker who is a big fan of East Coast Pizza in Cardiff:

“I would have to say one of my favorite local places to get some grub would have to be East Coast Pizza. It’s been a big staple in my food rotation and never disappoints. If you’re looking for a great place to grab a slice of pizza or a whole pizza for a party, I highly recommend. My favorite is the pesto pizza and their classic veggie mix, but you can’t go wrong with any! The atmosphere is great, and everyone is so friendly. The pizza is always delicious. It’s been my go-to spot for quick bites or to catch up with friends. And if you’re feeling adventurous, it’s in the perfect spot to take a little stroll down the 101 after your slices.”

Well put Elise, and let’s not forget their killer meatball parm sub that is one of my favorites anywhere!

Given its proximity to the store, it made sense that Maddy Hoffman chose The Taco Stand to wax poetic about:

“I would say one of my favorite local places to eat would have to be Taco Stand. The atmosphere is super fun and friendly, not to mention that it’s conveniently right across from Thrifty Threads for the perfect lunch break meal. My friends and I love sitting in their outdoor patio area on warm days, and they make their tortillas and guac fresh daily in house. The California burrito is my absolute go-to and it never fails to hit every single time. Taco Stand is the perfect spot to grab a burrito before a day at the beach or to have a casual but delicious lunch or dinner with friends. The line is for a reason, and the food is worth the wait.”

Agreed Maddy, and the line moves quick!

Cindy Santo shares my love for Fish 101 and for good reason, it’s so freaking good, like everything on the menu solid! OK, so before I get carried away, this is all about Cindy and her favorite and here is her take:

“I really enjoy myself anytime I dine at Fish 101. There are two locations, one in Cardiff and one in Leucadia, and I enjoy both. They have an excellent menu from fish tacos, fish & chips, shrimp cocktail, veggie dishes, poke and lots more. My favorite is seafood curry! I enjoy taking friends there for the friendly environment, good food, and yummy desserts. The staff and employees are friendly and attentive to our requests and needs — very friendly. It’s just a fun place to dine at due to the casual and cozy surroundings and old pics of the local fishermen. All that and it’s very affordable given the quality of the food.”

I will back that up 100% Cindy…not to mention the oysters and chowder!

I would expect nothing less than a stellar selection from Thrifty Threads owner and neighbor Jessie Romero, who definitely came through with her La Especial Norte pick:

“I typically find that taco shop style Mexican food is the way to go as it’s rare to find a sit-down Mexican restaurant that hits the spot hard enough to justify sit-down style prices. La Especial Norte in Leucadia absolutely does, and the vibe inside is well worth dining in for. Order a margarita or a Mexican lager and there isn’t one thing on the menu I would avoid. Of course, the locals know that their chicken or tortilla soup will save your soul, but everyone I visit with has their own go-to order that’s served overflowing the plate. There isn’t one meal that feels like it can’t feed you tomorrow as well. My go-to is the Tres Enchilada Plate. I order all three cheese and love the variety of sauces. The restaurant is a classic favorite that still manages to feel like a slice of old school Encinitas.”

I could not agree with you more, my friend! Their soups do have healing powers, and I’ve added the Albondigas to my mix as it is equally delicious!

There you have it folks, some very solid picks from the fashionistas at Thrifty Threads at 607 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Find them on Instagram @thriftythreads.enc or 760-753-0028.