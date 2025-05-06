Inewsource named Pulitzer Prize finalist for fentanyl reporting

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based nonprofit news outlet inewsource was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist today in the Illustrated Storytelling and Commentary category for its reporting on the impacts of fentanyl in San Diego County.

Published last December, “Fentanyl: A Decade of Death” examined how San Diego has become a hub for fentanyl trafficking and took a look at the lives claimed both locally and nationwide by the drug.

The reporting was led by editorial cartoonist and illustrator Steve Breen, managing editor Jamie Self, assistant editor of audience Giovanni Moujaes and audience engagement producer Iran “JR” Martinez.

“I’d like to dedicate this honor to the mothers and fathers in San Diego and throughout America who had to bury their sons and daughters because of fentanyl,” Breen said in a statement. “I spoke with several of these parents at length for this project, and they all want the same thing: to spread awareness about this powerful and deadly drug.”