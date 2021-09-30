Eagle Scout saves the bees

Branden Lintner from Boy Scout Troop 784 in Carlsbad recently earned his Eagle Scout rank. As his leadership project, Lintner led a group of volunteers to build an Observation Bee-Aquarium at the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation Discovery Center in Carlsbad. “My project will be used as functional art to educate the community and bring awareness of the importance of bees in our world,” Lintner said. Lintner attends Sage Creek High School. For more scouting information, contact [email protected]