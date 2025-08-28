Grauer student builds footbridge on campus for Eagle Scout project

ENCINITAS — A Grauer School student recently finished constructing a footbridge that connects his school’s basketball court to its garden area for his final Eagle Scout project.

Zaid Nazif, a junior at the Encinitas-based private school, chose the footbridge has his Eagle Scout capstone project, which is designed to demonstrate leadership, planning, and a commitment to service by benefiting a school, religious institution, or community organization.

The project is considered to be the final and most significant milestone in a scout’s journey.

“I am proud to contribute a lasting improvement to The Grauer School’s campus,” Nazif said. “It is an honor to leave behind a meaningful legacy as part of my journey toward earning the Eagle Scout rank.”

Nazif has been a scout since kindergarten, where he began as a young Cub Scout and continued his journey over the years with Rancho Santa Fe Troop 766.

His project began months in advance and involved extensive planning and coordination, during which he developed a scaled, schematic design of the footbridge and presented his detailed plans with both written and visual components that outlined the project’s purpose, its structure, and how it would be built.

Nazif met with Grauer Head of School Dana Abplanalp-Diggs, along with his scoutmaster and Eagle Scout counselor, to gain the necessary approvals and guidance for the project. He was also supported by his family and close community members who helped him to raise funds and purchase the necessary materials to build the bridge from Home Depot.

The young Eagle Scout led his footbridge’s construction and installation process over three days with the help of fellow scouts from his troop.

According to Abplanalp-Diggs, the footbridge will improve safety and accessibility for students and everyone who attends sports events at the basketball court throughout the school year.

“I loved seeing the project go from a concept to a plan and from construction materials to a completed bridge that will benefit many students, families, teachers, staff members and visitors for years to come,” she said.