DUI suspect lands on the beach, kills 2 at Torrey Pines

REGION — Two teenager passengers were killed after a suspected DUI driver veered the car from the roadway and landed on the beach at Torrey Pines, police said today.

A 19-year-old man — who was driving a 2020 Subaru WRX with two 18- year-old and two 19-year-old passengers — was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control on Torrey Pines Road, between beach towers 4 and 5 at Torrey Pines State Beach around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The teen driver crashed his vehicle through a guardrail over the road’s edge and struck multiple rocks before coming to rest on the beach.

It was unclear whether the two passengers died at the scene or at a hospital. The two surviving passengers suffered serious injuries including damage to their lungs, and one broke a hip. The 19-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

SDPD investigators suspect alcohol may be a factor in the accident. No other information, including the identities of the driver and passengers, was released.

