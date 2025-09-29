Driver, 80, killed in San Marcos car crash

SAN MARCOS — An 80-year-old motorist was killed today in a car crash near Palomar College.

The woman was behind the wheel of a Honda sedan that crashed and overturned in the 500 block of San Marcos Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver died at the scene of the accident, Sgt. Jeremy Collis said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

“At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation,” the sergeant said Monday afternoon. “There were no witnesses to the incident.”