RBV defense, culture shift fuel narrow victory over Canyon Hills

VISTA — After back-to-back one-win seasons marked by blowouts and futility in all three phases of the game, Rancho Buena Vista football pulled off the improbable Friday night, grinding out a 10-7 win at home over Canyon Hills to improve to 3-3 this season.

The Longhorns entered 2025 having won just three of their previous 24 games, a steep fall from their 5-0 start in 2022.

“The culture at RBV has changed,” said sophomore quarterback Van Piercy, a first-year varsity starter.

“There’s more vocalization and passion for the sport, with more players wanting to create change for the team’s success,” added his older brother, senior defensive leader Gage Piercy, who recorded his San Diego County-leading eighth sack Friday night — a goal he told The Coast News he set before the season.

Friday’s win wasn’t pretty. Van Piercy threw two interceptions, but the defense held strong. Senior fullback Gavin Ward punched in RBV’s lone touchdown from short yardage, and junior kicker Jonathan Cruz’s 28-yard field goal proved decisive in the 10-7 victory.

“Improvement has come from the family we’ve built around the team,” said junior running back Kaipo Gutierrez. “I trust each one of my teammates to do their assignments, and that allows me to do what I need to do.”

Gutierrez racked up 99 yards on 16 carries in the win.

“Kaipo has yet to be tackled by a singular player,” Van Piercy said.

RBV head coach Terrence McKinnie said the team’s resilience was key.

“Our guys maybe played down to their level a bit, but they didn’t quit,” he said. “They stayed the course, stayed poised, and did what we needed, especially after halftime when we made some corrections. We’ve got a good group of guys — we’re young, and they’re playing for each other.”

McKinnie, in his second year as head coach, credited a cultural shift for the team’s turnaround, emphasizing punctuality, attendance and a team-first mindset.

“You can’t fix things overnight,” McKinnie said. “We’re on a much better path. The kids are showing up, on time, in the weight room, ready to work. Everyone’s prepared, everyone’s focused. We just had to make some changes across the team and the program, changing some coaches, and it’s paying off.”

A new-look offense hasn’t hurt either. Gutierrez transitioned from linebacker to a full-time role in the backfield, responding with six touchdowns and a stout 6.5 yards per carry.

“The highest point for me has been getting the opportunity to run the ball,” Gutierrez said. “Throughout my freshman and sophomore years, I was an effective linebacker, but this year I’ve been able to showcase my skills at running back. My performance on the field has solidified my spot as RB1, and I hope to continue my career in college.”

Van Piercy’s growth under center has also been noticeable.

“Van is a mature kid, still young, but he means business, and the players respect that,” McKinnie said. “He comes in ready for film, offers suggestions, and is the first one there and the last one to leave. He holds others accountable.”

Through six varsity starts, Van Piercy has passed for more than 700 yards with four touchdowns against five interceptions, while adding four rushing touchdowns.

“Football is his whole life, and he’s learned a lot from watching his older brother lead by example,” McKinnie said. “Being a younger brother, he’s sharper from seeing both the successes and mistakes. It all comes down to work ethic — and these kids have it. Good kids, good parents, and it shows on the field.”

With one brother sacking quarterbacks and the other dodging sacks, practice has turned into an exercise in sibling rivalry.

“Being on a team with my brother is great — it motivates me to learn new techniques to get into the backfield and try to tackle him,” Gage Piercy said. “Chasing him has made him a better quarterback, and anytime he completes a tough pass or makes a big rushing gain, it’s awesome to watch and cheer him on.”

“It is fun to have the brotherly competition when the offense scrimmages the defense,” Van Piercy said. “During our second game against Sweetwater, it was amazing to see my brother get a strip sack and fire up the student section and sideline.”

RBV travels to Mira Mesa on Friday before closing out the regular season with three consecutive weeks of Valley League play.

“I expect these guys to finish strong,” McKinnie said. “Our goal is to win the league, but we’re taking it one week at a time. We’ve got some winnable games, and a tough battle with Mira Mesa this week, but everyone’s playing well late in the season.”