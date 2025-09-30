Scott Feld’s Dax to the Max: Blah Blah Blobs vs Power Pods and his Confidence in Kids course give families and teachers tools to build confidence at home and in the classroom.

Encinitas, CA. North County author and youth coach Scott Feld is on a mission to give children tools for taming the doubts that too often hold them back. His new book Dax to the Max: Blah Blah Blobs vs Power Pods offers a playful but practical view of how kids can learn to manage negative self talk and build lasting confidence.

Feld’s hero Dax faces the Blobs, creatures that echo doubts kids feel in real life. Whether it is worry about a test, trying something new, or feeling out of place, the Blobs whisper things like “you are not good enough” or “what if you mess up?” Through Dax’s journey, young readers meet MAX, his “Inner Super Power,” who teaches a three step system: Spot the Blob, Power Think, and PraX, practice in daily life.

“I wish I had known this stuff as a kid… I had an ‘aha’ moment … give children a guide to help them defeat doubts, worries, and fears” — Scott Feld (momschoiceawards.com)

From story to skill building course

The book is only one pillar of Feld’s work. His site ConfidenceInKids.com hosts a companion course for parents, teachers, and coaches who want to take the lessons deeper. The online program includes video modules, printable guides, and activities designed to help children and adults practice the Spot Power Think PraX system in everyday settings.

“I decided … to take my experience with kids and my education in personal development … write a book plus create a course … to help kids build confidence and lessen the powers of doubts, worries, and fears” — Scott Feld (momschoiceawards.com)

Why schools are paying attention

Educators around the region are more conscious than ever of the need for social emotional learning, especially as students continue to process post pandemic challenges. Feld has already begun conversations with teachers and school leaders about using Dax to the Max as a read aloud and as a framework for classroom discussions. The shared language of Blobs and Power Pods helps students recognize when negative thinking shows up and gives teachers a simple tool to redirect it in the moment.

By giving kids a way to label self talk, Feld believes classrooms can defuse tough moments before they spiral. When a student says “That is just a Blob talking,” everyone understands, and the emotional climate shifts.

Building momentum

Feld previously published Dax to the Max: Imagination in 2022 and has earned recognition as a Moms Choice Award winner. A December 2024 San Diego Union Tribune article highlighted his initiative to bring the Blobs vs Power Pods concept into North County schools and homes.

The new book trailer on YouTube is already drawing interest from families looking for hands on ways to build kids’ inner confidence. Feld’s outreach continues through workshops and speaking events, where he equips adults with tools to share with children in their lives.

How families and educators can get involved

Pick up the book. Dax to the Max: Blah Blah Blobs vs Power Pods is available now via Feld’s website DaxtoTheMaxBook.com

Explore the course. The Confidence in Kids program offers step by step guidance for adults who want to bring the Blobs vs Power Pods framework into everyday life

Bring it to school. Feld invites teachers, PTAs, and administrators to partner on workshops or curricular integration

For Feld the goal is simple. Equip kids so they can tell themselves a better story. “The idea that we all have an Inner Super Power we can connect with, build up, and use to defeat our own negative thoughts” — Scott Feld (momschoiceawards.com)