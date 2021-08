The annual Labor Day Pier Swim Sept. 6, at the Oceanside Pier, North Side, gathers some of the most hardcore swimmers in the country, even Canada, together to compete to raise funds for the Oceanside Swim Club, a non-profit organization and competitive swim team for children 5-18 years of age. The 1-mile swim runs from 7 to 11:30 a.m. and allows swimmers over age 12 into their 70s and 80s to participate.