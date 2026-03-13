Desmond touts accomplishments in State of North County speech

OCEANSIDE — Outgoing San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond focused on accomplishments, including improvements to the behavioral health system and efforts to expand housing, during his final State of North County speech on March 12 in Oceanside.

Speaking on a patio at Frontwave Arena, the two-term supervisor representing District 5 said the government’s role is to provide residents with the tools and infrastructure needed to use their talents to succeed.

“I’m termed out at the end of this year, but I’m not going to go quietly,” Desmond said. “We have the tools and opportunities here in North County. It’s something we are going to build here together.”

Desmond is running for Congress in the 48th Congressional District, seeking to succeed Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall. Issa has endorsed Desmond.

The best part of the supervisor job is not the titles or the votes, Desmond said.

“It’s about the people I get to meet,” he said, along with the friendships that help make North County a better place.

Along with his wife, Kerri, Desmond thanked his staff for their support.

“I empower them to fix things,” he said, noting his office has had very little turnover.

With strong business, education, recreational, agriculture, tribal nation and cultural assets, “North County is the land of opportunity,” Desmond said.

However, many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“A lot of people are feeling that crunch,” he said, adding that in his view, government is often the cause.

“Government isn’t always the answer, and it shouldn’t be,” Desmond said.

Desmond cited new parks in Fallbrook and Valley Center as examples of putting tax dollars back into the community.

First elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018, Desmond previously served as mayor of San Marcos. The Navy veteran also worked as a pilot for Delta Air Lines.

He said his office helped obtain a bus for the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, equipment for a Fallbrook youth baseball group and a scoreboard for a local Little League.

Other accomplishments include efforts to build the workforce, create opportunity, support first-generation college students and expand opportunities for veterans, Desmond said.

“We want to give families a reason to believe their kids can stay here,” he said.

Housing affordability remains one of the biggest challenges for North County leaders, he said, noting that many college graduates leave California for cheaper states while others commute from Riverside County for up to two hours.

“The cost-of-living conversation is really what matters,” he said.

Desmond said the county supported eliminating fees for accessory dwelling units and secured more than $75 million for affordable and workforce housing.

He said he frequently hears from people trying to build housing who are facing delays in government processes.

“Government can’t be the bottleneck,” he said, adding that about 45% of housing costs stem from government fees and regulations that should be reduced.

At the next regular Board of Supervisors meeting, Desmond said he plans to propose a first-time homebuyer pilot program focused on down payment assistance, interest-rate buy-downs and partnerships “that help working families compete.”

Homeownership is about stability and dignity, Desmond said, adding that he wants the county to support legislation eliminating or reducing the capital gains tax on home sales.

Desmond also reflected on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and part of 2021, when he advocated for keeping small businesses, schools and churches open.

“We pushed for balance, transparency and common sense when people were desperate for stability,” he said.

The pandemic also highlighted serious mental health and addiction challenges for many families, he said, underscoring the need for expanded services.

In response, the county built three crisis stabilization units in North County, including a 16-bed facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside.

“It just opened up last fall,” he said, meaning first responders no longer have to drive patients to San Diego for care.

Other efforts include a student wellness center at an Oceanside high school and support for Inter-Tribal Mental Health programs that provide culturally sensitive services to Native Americans, he said.

Desmond also addressed the fentanyl crisis, noting that more than 800 people died of overdoses in San Diego County in 2021.

After meeting the parents of a high school student who died after taking a fentanyl-laced pill, Desmond said he led efforts to require fentanyl education and training in schools.

“For the first time in years, we’re seeing real progress” in reducing overdose deaths, he said.

The county has also created additional services to support vulnerable residents, including One Safe Place in San Marcos, where victims of child abuse, trafficking, sexual assault or elder abuse can seek help.

Desmond said he was proud to work with San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan to bring the resource to North County.

He also highlighted a recent meeting with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin regarding the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis. The EPA worked with Mexican officials on an agreement outlining timelines and projects to address the problem.

Several attendees praised Desmond’s speech, including San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk Jordan Marks.

Having the supervisor prioritize housing is “music to my ears,” Marks said, along with Desmond’s efforts to pursue federal tax relief for residents.

Rachel Beld of the Vista Chamber of Commerce said it was valuable to hear Desmond update residents on North County issues, including behavioral health, and praised his recognition of community volunteers.

Scott Ashton, CEO of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, said Desmond has “always been a great advocate for the business community,” particularly on the need for housing.

Lisa Stout, an official with the nonprofit Project Next, said she appreciated that Desmond did not “candy-coat” the challenges facing the region. The San Marcos resident also credited his work on education, health care and first responder needs.