Circus Vargas returns to North County Mall

ESCONDIDO — Circus Vargas will bring its 2026 production, “Masquerade,” to Mershops North County Mall from March 13 through April 6, featuring a lineup of international circus acts under the big top.

The traveling circus’s newest show is billed as a Victorian-themed spectacle combining aerial artistry, daredevil stunts, comedy and music in an animal-free, one-ring European-style production.

Performances are hosted by ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, a professional singer and former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ringmaster.

Featured acts include the Globe of Death, in which motorcycle riders perform high-speed stunts inside a steel sphere; the Mesa Highwire Troupe of Colombia performing elevated tightrope routines; and the Ukrainian balancing duo Art of Freedom showcasing hand-balancing feats.

Other performers include Martti and Liina in an archery act, Vlastia with a hula-hoop performance, the quick-change duo Emelin and Dasha, and the Faltyny Family, known for juggling and unicycle routines.

Additional aerial and acrobatic performances, along with clowning, singing and dancing, round out the show. Circus Vargas also emphasizes an interactive atmosphere, with performers often greeting guests.

The circus opens at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at Mershops North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido.