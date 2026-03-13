The Coast News Group
Johnathan Lee Iverson, ringmaster and host of Circus Vargas, performs under the big top during the group’s “Masquerade” production starting today at the North County Mall in Escondido. Photo by Wednesday Aja
Johnathan Lee Iverson, ringmaster and host of Circus Vargas, performs under the big top during the group’s “Masquerade” production starting today at the North County Mall in Escondido. Photo by Wednesday Aja
ArtsArtsArts & EntertainmentCitiesCommunityCommunityEscondidoEventsNewsRegion

Circus Vargas returns to North County Mall

by staff852

ESCONDIDO — Circus Vargas will bring its 2026 production, “Masquerade,” to Mershops North County Mall from March 13 through April 6, featuring a lineup of international circus acts under the big top.

The traveling circus’s newest show is billed as a Victorian-themed spectacle combining aerial artistry, daredevil stunts, comedy and music in an animal-free, one-ring European-style production.

Performances are hosted by ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, a professional singer and former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ringmaster.

Performers take the stage at Circus Vargas “Masquerade” under the big top from March 13 to April 6 at Mershops North County Mall in Escondido. Photo by Wednesday Aja
Performers take the stage at Circus Vargas “Masquerade” under the big top from March 13 to April 6 at Mershops North County Mall in Escondido. Photo by Wednesday Aja

Featured acts include the Globe of Death, in which motorcycle riders perform high-speed stunts inside a steel sphere; the Mesa Highwire Troupe of Colombia performing elevated tightrope routines; and the Ukrainian balancing duo Art of Freedom showcasing hand-balancing feats.

Other performers include Martti and Liina in an archery act, Vlastia with a hula-hoop performance, the quick-change duo Emelin and Dasha, and the Faltyny Family, known for juggling and unicycle routines.

Additional aerial and acrobatic performances, along with clowning, singing and dancing, round out the show. Circus Vargas also emphasizes an interactive atmosphere, with performers often greeting guests.

The circus opens at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at Mershops North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Editorial staff writers and reporters for The Coast News.

Leave a Comment