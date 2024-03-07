Frontwave Arena to open in September featuring Simone Biles

OCEANSIDE — North County’s new multi-purpose sports and entertainment arena will kick off its Sept. 17 opening day with a show starring the most decorated American gymnast in history.

Frontwave Arena will be the first stop along the Gold Over America Tour, which will feature two-time Olympian and seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles. The tour will travel to more than 30 arenas nationwide and feature an exhilarating, family-friendly show that celebrates American gymnastics and showcases the athletic talent of Biles and a select squad of team members.

The show will be the new arena’s first public event.

“We are eagerly awaiting the day we can open the doors to the public, and what an awesome way we get to do it — by launching the Gold Over America Tour starring the one and only Simone Biles,” said Frontwave Arena Chief Executive Officer Josh Elias.

Biles is widely considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. At the 2016 P&G Championships, she became the first woman to win four straight U.S. all-around titles in 42 years. She also owns the most world medals in U.S. history and the most world championship gold medals of any female gymnast.

Biles took home four gold medals and one bronze medal from the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and silver and bronze medals from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“This event kicks off what will be an amazing lineup of events Frontwave Arena will offer, including everything from concerts and comedy shows to family shows and sporting events,” Elias said.

The 170,000-square-foot arena broke ground in 2021 in Oceanside’s El Corazon Park near the SoCal Sports Complex and is currently in the final stages of construction.

The arena will seat 7,500 fans for games, concerts, and other entertainment and is complete with 16 luxury suites, eight bars, three VIP viewing decks, two exclusive lounges, and an open-air patio. The concourse level will offer a variety of craft food and beverage options, and an outdoor plaza with its own performance stage and concessions will host community events, branded activities, and more.

In addition to Major Arena Soccer League games, the arena will host concerts, amateur sports, including high school and college games, and community events throughout the year.

The San Diego Sockers, the region’s Major Arena Soccer League team, will also call the new arena home.

Tickets for the arena’s opening event will be available for group sales to gymnastic clubs starting March 8 and will be open to the general public later in the spring.

For earlier ticket access, sign up for the presale at this link: https://frontwavearena.hive-pages.com/goatpresale. To book premium seating and VIP access, email [email protected].

Frontwave Arena is located at 3475 Hero Dr.