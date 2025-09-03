Del Mar Wine and Food Festival returning for third year

DEL MAR — The Del Mar Food and Wine Festival is returning to San Diego next week for its third year, featuring a menu of culinary-focused events and celebrity appearances to showcase Southern California food and wine culture.

This year’s festival takes place Sept. 10-14, with the first three days featuring special dinners and events hosted by superstar chefs, sommeliers, and celebrity athletes and entertainers.

It culminates in the two-day Grand Tasting at Surf Cup Sports Park on Sept. 13 and 14, where attendees can sample bites and sips from over 100 exhibitors, including top local restaurants and winemakers.

Guy Fieri, one of the most recognizable names in the culinary industry known for Food Network shows like Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Tournament of Champions, will be hosting the VIP tent at Grand Tasting.

Single-day tickets for the Grand Tasting start at $205. Various bundles and VIP access are available, including the Main Character Pass, which allows access to every festival event. Tickets for the festival are available at delmar.wine/events.

The festival was started by San Diego Magazine CEO Troy Johnson.

Other events for the festival are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Opening Night Party — The festival kicks off with an opening night party hosted by San Diego FC at Monarch Ocean Pub in Del Mar. Tickets start at $150.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Ramey Wine Dinner with Marc Murphy, Jackson Kalb, and Jason McLeod — Three acclaimed chefs will serve a dinner at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe with curated wine selections from Ramey Wine Cellars. Dinner tickets start at $321.

Game Changers Dinner at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar — A dinner is hosted by Alex Morgan with Justin Vineyards & Winery and features chefs Adria Marina, Catherine McCord, Claudia Sandoval, Michelle Mathelin, Zuzu Khawaja, Izzy Bausier and Karen Krasne. Tickets start at $386.25.

Friday, Sept. 12

Drew Brees Celebrity Pickleball Event — A pickleball tournament at Barnes Tennis Center, raising money for Feeding San Diego, featuring celebrated athletes and celebrities in the entertainment and culinary industries. Attendees can join as a spectator or be paired to play doubles with an athlete or celebrity. Tickets start at $125.

Kosta Browne Wine Dinner — A wine-paired dinner at Estancia La Jolla, featuring sips from Kosta Brown and chefs Benito Molina, Drew Deckman, Jet Tila, Mawa McQueen, and Katie Weber. Benefitting Feeding San Diego. Tickets start at $289.69.

Baja Dinner with chefs Javier Plascencia and Raul Casillas — A multicourse dinner exploring Baja cuisine at Puesto Mission Valley Tequila Cellar, presented by Tequila Ocho.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Cluckfest Grand Tasting Afterparty — Restaurateur, Food Network personality and chef Michael Voltaggio and the San Diego Wave FC host the Official After Party at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Tickets start at $165.