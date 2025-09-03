ArtWalk Carlsbad brings fine art to North County on Sept. 20 & 21

Carlsbad, Calif. — Located above the Flower Fields, ArtWalk Carlsbad is back for its 6th year, bringing fine art, live music, and interactive art experiences, offered free to attendees. In a venue overlooking the ocean, guests can explore different facets of art, while enjoying beautiful coastal views, Saturday, Sept. 20 and Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

The weekend-long festival focuses on fine art for sale by local artists, as well as those who travel from all over the U.S. and Mexico to show and sell their work. The event will display every medium of art, including painting, sculpture, glass work, fine jewelry, photography and more. More than 150 fine artists’ work will be featured, along with interactive art for families at KidsWalk, a full palette of musical performers, food trucks and stands, and more.

“With some of the best views in the County, ArtWalk Carlsbad offers an outdoor art lovers experience unlike any other,” describes Curt Brooker, Director of ArtWalk San Diego. “Attendees can purchase artwork directly from the fine artists, with beautiful coastal views, along with live entertainment, interactive family friendly activities and great food and drinks.”

This fine art show is part of the ArtWalk San Diego brand known for bringing together all facets of the arts throughout San Diego, while promoting the experience of owning original art. Each of ArtWalk San Diego’s festivals support their non-profit partner, ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education in K-8 schools throughout San Diego County by delivering free or low cost workshops to schools that have no other resources for art, focusing on Title I Schools.

The event will be fenced, even though admission is free; the fence allows attendees to enjoy beer and wine (to those 21-years and over), while strolling around the event, rather than having to remain in a Beer Garden.

New this year, there will be a pavilion, sponsored by Wilsey Asset Management, to offer shade for the warm early fall weekend. It will be located in the middle of the event, adjacent to the Beer Garden and midway music stage, providing some additional seating.

The free event will run from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 and 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21. More information will be released in the coming months. For more details on ArtWalk and its programs, please visit www.artwalksandiego.org.