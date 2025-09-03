Labor Day protests held throughout San Diego County

ESCONDIDO — Hundreds of people gathered for a “Workers Over Billionaires” protest in downtown Escondido, one of several demonstrations organized by labor unions and other groups across the county as part of a nationwide Labor Day effort.

The rally in front of City Hall drew residents from Escondido and beyond, calling for better conditions for the working class and immigrant workers, many of whom have borne the brunt of the Trump administration’s recent immigration crackdown.

For many, the protest symbolized unity across religion, race, ethnicity and background.

“Today, we’re here to deliver a message of the people: right now, what we see is a government of the billionaire, by the billionaire, for the billionaire,” said Mohammad Rahimi with the United Domestic Workers of America’s San Diego branch. “We have no voice, we have no choice in this administration, and we’re fighting for change – a change to give people a voice, and asking politicians to put people over politics.”

Rahimi, who described himself as a “proud immigrant American,” said Labor Day represents “America’s Day” for the diverse group of workers in Escondido, the county and nationwide who are committed to building the country.

“They are making this country the United States of America – without labor, without these people, we have nothing,” he said.

A statement on the Mobilize Us website said billionaires “continue to wage a cruel war on working people, with their cronies in the administration, ICE and law enforcement backing up their attacks.”

Some demonstrations also carried the banner “Which Side Are You On?” after the 1931 song by labor activist Florence Reece, written to distinguish United Mine Workers and their supporters in Harlan County, Kentucky, from mine owners and their “thugs.”

Thousands of San Diego County residents marched in Escondido as well as Rancho Bernardo, Carlsbad, Mira Mesa, La Jolla, Chula Vista and downtown San Diego, pressing the same question as unions and workers decry what they called an “unprecedented assault” by the Trump administration.

“There is no neutral ground in this fight,” said Brigette Browning, president of the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, AFL-CIO. “Just like the 1930s coal miners in Harlan County, Kentucky, we are forced to choose: either you stand with the working class, or you enable the billionaires and politicians who are gutting our democracy and hoarding the wealth workers create.”

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told City News Service that “no one has done more for working men and women than President Trump. President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy, which is why he’s championed an agenda that always puts them first – from signing the largest middle-class tax cuts in history to securing nearly $10 trillion in new investments to create high-paying jobs across our country. Under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans are once again the proud party of the American worker.”

Rahimi said Americans have been hurt by politicians who prioritize politics over people and mislead with false promises of lowered costs.

Christian Ramirez, political director and statewide vice president for SEIU-WW, said “immigrant workers are essential, yet the billionaires treat them as expendable.”

Escondido protesters began and ended their two-hour demonstration in front of City Hall on Monday evening. Marchers circled the block, passing Grape Day Park, the California Center for the Arts and several businesses, as dozens of drivers honked and cheered in support.

City News Service contributed to this report.