The Machine Print Shop story: Creating connections and custom merchandise

Building a business from the ground up takes passion, determination, and a clear vision — qualities that define Machine Print Shop. With over six years of experience creating custom-branded merchandise, this company has become a trusted one-stop shop for high-quality screen printing, embroidery, and promotional products.

In this interview, we dive into the story behind Machine Print Shop, the journey of its founder, and the business wisdom that drives their continued success.

How long have you been in business? 6.5 years.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? Custom artwork, screen printing, embroidery, promotional products.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? We’re a one-stop shop that produces high quality products with great customer service.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? How quickly can we get our order.

What is your favorite business success story? The success story I know the best is my own. I walked in off the street and got hired in the industry and now I have my own business. I started from nothing and now I have a successful company.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? I love the San Marcos area and I plan on being here for a long time. I wanted the company to be more involved with the community and I wanted to connect with other like-minded business owners. The San Marcos Chamber appears to be the best place to do that.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Get a job at a company you would like to work for in any position you can get. Learn everything you can about how they run their business and either get the role you want within the company or use that knowledge to start your own business.

Business website: machineprintshop.com

Business Instagram: instagram.com/machineprintshop