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California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
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Crash injures woman changing tire on I-5 near Camp Pendleton

by Coast News wire services537

OCEANSIDE — A woman was airlifted to a La Jolla hospital Sunday after she was injured while changing a tire on her vehicle along Interstate 5 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:52 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Las Pulgas Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was changing a tire on the right shoulder when a pickup truck struck either her or her vehicle, CHP officials said.

The driver told authorities he struck the vehicle, not the woman, according to the CHP.

The injured woman was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Her condition was not immediately available.

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