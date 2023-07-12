Cox increases fiber-powered internet speeds

Cox Communications recently updated its broadband packages, providing faster speeds at no extra cost to the majority of its residential customers. Everyone on Cox’s most popular tier went from 250 Mbps (megabits per second) to 500 Mbps. Now, more than 75% of all Cox customers receive download speeds of a half-gigabit or more.

What can you do with half a gig?

An internet user can download:

• An entire HD movie in less than 10 seconds

• 10 mobile games in less than 5 seconds

• An entire music album in less than 2 seconds

Keeping ahead of home internet demands

The need for speed continues to increase – more devices, more connections, more bandwidth. Cox’s upgraded speeds will help internet users stay ahead of their home network’s demands.

The speed you need

Cox now offers five speed tiers. In addition to upgrades for 250 Mbps customers, those on the current 150 Mbps package have been upgraded to 250 Mbps.

• Go Fast – 100 Mbps

• Go Faster – 250 Mbps

• Go Even Faster – 500 Mbps (Cox’s most popular tier)

• Go Super Fast – 1 Gbps

• Go Beyond Fast – 2 Gbps

More to come

Cox already offers speeds of up to 100 Gbps (gigabits per second) for Cox Business customers and the company is continuing to build upon its proven track record of delivering on technology investments.

In the past 10 years, Cox has invested more than $20 billion in network and product upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful internet, TV, phone, smart home and mobile services and will continue making multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investments over the next several years.

Cox Mobile exclusive for internet customers

Earlier this year, Cox launched its mobile service in San Diego. Exclusive to Cox Internet customers, Cox Mobile offers two plans to make it simple for customers to choose which plan is right for them.

Pay As You Gig – $15 per gig per month; only pay for the data you need.

Gig Unlimited – $45 per month and perfect for constant communicators, streaming or using your favorite apps when you’re on the go.

You can easily switch back and forth between either option if and when your data needs change.

Cox Mobile runs on the network with unbeatable 5G reliability. That means 4G LTE speeds and fast 5G available for 5G-capable devices.

For more information, visit cox.com.