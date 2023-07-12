Your peace of mind is our mission

Whole Life Home Care is a home care agency based in Encinitas, California. Founded in 2008 by Vicki Wolfrum, a registered nurse and certified nurse midwife, and LeAnn Rytz, a recreational therapist. Vicki and LeAnn’s vision was to provide love, care, and support to local families at every stage of life. Their goal was to create an agency that would take a whole body and mind approach to home care incorporating the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of each individual and their loved ones.

Although Vicki passed away in 2016, her daughter in law, LeAnn Rytz, business partner, Debbie Goble, along with their fabulous team continue to lead the family-run business. The staff at Whole Life Home Care is committed to upholding the original vision and values by providing the quality care everyday they would expect for their own families.

Whole Life Home Care understands the impact of aging and recovery on family and emphasizes the importance of caring for each family as a whole unit. Whether someone is recovering from a hospitalization, minor or major surgery, dealing with health issues that confine them to their home, need a ride to a medical appointment, need help with shopping or errands, or simply in need of companionship, Whole Life Home Care takes an integrative approach to facilitate whole life wellness and improve the quality of life for all our families.

Our agency recognizes that social activity and engagement is vital for seniors and their well-being. Research has shown that social isolation and loneliness can lead to higher mortality rates, serious health conditions, and a greater impact on loved ones. To address this, Whole Life Home Care launched a wellness visit program in 2019 specifically designed for seniors who want to stay active and involved in their community. These visits can be as short as two hours or as long as needed and have been shown to benefit both the individual and their loved ones.

Respite care is another service provided by Whole Life Home Care. This service is particularly valuable for family caregivers who often prioritize their loved ones’ needs over their own, resulting in stress and frustration that can hinder their ability to provide quality care. Respite care services offer family caregivers a critical break so they can tend to their own responsibilities or take time for themselves. Whether it’s providing in-home care for a senior while their loved ones run errands or taking care of household duties, a small break can make a big difference.

Whole Life Home Care has a team of licensed, registered, and fully insured caregivers who strive to find the perfect fit for each client. Whole Life Home Care has always emphasized the importance of establishing family-like connection between client and caregiver, often referred to as “Love Matches”. Our staff undergoes extensive background checks, and the agency provides continued education to ensure compassionate and professional care.

To schedule a free assessment with Whole Life Home Care, you can contact them at 844-413-2711. You can also visit their website at www.wholelifehomecare.com for more information about their services and to read client testimonials. If you mention this article, you will get 1 hour of free care when you schedule at least for 5 hours of care.