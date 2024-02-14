Ookla® ranks Cox as fastest U.S. provider of internet speeds for second consecutive quarter

Cox Communications today announced that its high-speed fiber-powered broadband service has once again been recognized by Ookla® Speedtest® (speedtest.net) for offering America’s fastest download speeds for the fourth quarter of 2023, achieving median speeds of 261.27 Mbps. Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence.

“We’ve taken proactive steps to ensure that our customers continue receiving the reliable speeds they need to optimize performance from a growing number of connected devices in their homes,” said Ingo Hentschel, market vice president for Cox Communications in San Diego.

“This recognition from Ookla is evidence that the investments we’re making in our network across the country are producing meaningful results.”

By the numbers

In the past 10 years, Cox has invested more than $11 billion in network upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful internet, TV, phone, smart home, and mobile services and will continue making multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investments over the next several years. In 2023, the company:

• Increased speeds for the majority of its customers, nearly 75% of whom now enjoy download speeds of a half-GIG or greater

• Expanded fiber-to-the-home connectivity

• Expanded multi-GIG speed capabilities, which are now available to nearly half of Cox customers. All customers already have access to GIG speeds or greater

Getting the most accurate test of internet speeds

Cox customers seeking to measure the speed of a connected device while at home should download the Ookla Speedtest app for their desktops and mobile devices. Ookla Speedtest can also be run from a web browser at www.speedtest.net.

Internet speed test results can vary based on several factors such as:

• The devices themselves

• Location of the equipment

• Sharing connections with other users

Most individual devices like smart phones, tablets and laptops aren’t capable of supporting super-fast speeds. The age and capabilities of the modem or router from which the test is run can also impact results. Newer model modems can better leverage available network capacity. Device network interface is also important. For speed tiers above 100 Mbps, your router, modem or hardwired device must have a 1 Gbps Ethernet Port. It’s important to remember that most households can connect multiple devices at one time seamlessly with 250 Mbps download speeds.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for fixed median download speeds, United States, Q4 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Ookla®

Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides consumers, businesses, and other organizations with data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences. We help our clients efficiently solve their biggest connectivity challenges and drive forward innovation.

Ookla is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Ookla’s world-renowned brands include Speedtest, Downdetector, Ekahau, RootMetrics, and more.

cox.com