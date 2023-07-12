MiraCosta College dual enrollment transforms high school students’ future

A MiraCosta College class that Hazel Engvall took in high school changed her life.

Before taking the class as a junior at Surfside Academy in Oceanside, Engvall had planned to join the Air Force after graduating from high school. She said taking the class showed her that she could succeed in college and plans to attend MiraCosta College this fall.

Engvall said MiraCosta Professor Amy Walker-Pinneo was welcoming and encouraged her to consider going to college.

“She influenced me to go to MiraCosta because all that they offer is just great,” Engvall said.

Engvall is one of about 800 students in the Oceanside, Carlsbad, and San Dieguito school districts who have gotten a head start on their college education by taking MiraCosta College classes while still in high school this past academic year.

Courses are available to all high school students at the MiraCosta College campuses and through classes taught by MiraCosta College faculty at the high schools.

Students can also earn college credits in certain pre-approved high school courses by taking a college-level exam.

Taking a college class has numerous benefits for high school students. They include:

• High school students can earn college credits that are applied to a college degree or certificate, which reduces the time and expense needed to earn a college degree.

• Taking a college course gives high school students confidence that they can succeed in college and provides a smoother transition to higher education.

• All classes are tuition-free to high school students. Students taking these courses at their high school are also provided books and materials at no cost. That can save more than $500 per semester for an in-state student.

• The classes offer a chance to explore a potential career and learn about various fields so that students can make informed decisions about their future career and educational pursuits.

• Many classes offer hands-on experience, giving students a competitive edge when entering the job market. Many classes are taught by industry professionals, allowing students to learn from practitioners in the field and build networking skills.

Any student who has completed eighth grade or is 15 years old is eligible to enroll in a MiraCosta College class with the permission of their high school and their parent or guardian. High school graduates who have taken college courses while in high school are still eligible for free tuition at MiraCosta College through the Promise program.

The classes taught at the high schools cover a wide range of topics. For fall 2023, some classes include College and Career Success, Personal Finance, Introduction to Film, Introduction to Hospitality Management, college math courses, and Introduction to Engineering and Design.

Engvall took the Introduction to Hospitality Management class in high school and two other courses. Instead of a career in the Air Force, she plans to earn a psychology degree to become a therapist for adolescents.

“I thought college was going to be really complicated, but everything at MiraCosta College has been great,” she said. “I’m glad I was able to pursue this.”

To learn more about dual enrollment, visit the miracosta.edu/dualenroll.