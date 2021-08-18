Cox helps people connect to the internet through federal program

Just in time for back to school, Cox Communications is working with local schools and libraries to help provide internet service through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program to help people get connected.

The ECF program is open to students, educational staff and library patrons who would otherwise lack a sufficient connection to the internet for remote learning and remote library services. ECF will provide funding to schools and libraries to deliver internet services to individuals and families they determine need an internet connection.

For those receiving program approval, Cox’s ECF offering will equip customers with internet service with speeds of 50 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload and a wifi modem. The ECF program will subsidize costs for internet and equipment that the FCC determines are reasonable.

Cox’s ECF offering will cost (per household) a one-time $20 equipment charge and $30 per month for internet service, with no term agreement, no deposit, and access to more than three million Cox hotspots nationwide until June 30, 2022. Visit cox.com/ecf.

Additional support for at-home learning

To further assist qualified families in need, Cox offers Connect2Compete, the company’s low-cost internet solution for families with K-12 children who are enrolled in government financial assistance programs. Connect2Compete helps create digital equity for students and families who lack internet access at home. Families can qualify for Connect2Compete at cox.com/c2c.

Cox also participates in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Open to eligible Americans for a limited time, EBB is available to provide temporary financial assistance for internet service. Eligible families may qualify to receive up to $50 off their monthly bill based on their current internet service and equipment rental, or up to $75 if they live in a tribal area, for as long as government funds remain available.

Visit cox.com/ebb.