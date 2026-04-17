Carlsbad OKs contract for ‘The Ring’ sculpture at new park

CARLSBAD — The art piece that will anchor the largest park in Carlsbad, framing a view of the lagoon and ocean, is set to begin construction.

The Carlsbad City Council adopted a resolution agreeing to pay $315,000 to Gordon Huether Studios for “The Ring,” a 16-foot-tall, 20-foot-wide metal circular structure.

It will be placed on the northwest corner of the park, angled west toward the Agua Hedionda Lagoon and the Pacific Ocean beyond.

In August, Huether told the Carlsbad Arts Commission that he wanted the piece to provide a moment of reflection, or perhaps an opportunity to meditate.

“I feel very passionate about [‘The Ring’],” Huether said. “I believe that it will be loved by the community for generations to come.”

Veterans Memorial Park will be the largest park in the city when completed, at 93.7 acres. It will be located near the intersection of Faraday Avenue and Cannon Road.

The City Council previously approved the design of “The Ring” at its October 2025 meeting.

The contract was approved unanimously as part of the April 14 consent calendar.

At the April meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel said she had heard from many people who were excited about how the park would turn out.

“I know this particular art piece is going to bring everything together and be a focal point for that park,” Bhat-Patel said.